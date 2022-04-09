Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 252 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

