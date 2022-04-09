Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 898 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

