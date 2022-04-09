Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 304 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

