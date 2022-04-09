Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 35 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $420.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average of $566.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

