Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

