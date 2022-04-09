Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $378,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

