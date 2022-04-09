Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $430,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $302.40 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

