Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,922,000 after acquiring an additional 365,979 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

