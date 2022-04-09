Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Also, the 2022 earnings estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the stock. Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. With solid balance sheet strength, Rayonier retains its focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. It announced the acquisition of 66,800 acres in Texas and Georgia. Located in the highly productive areas of Texas and Georgia, with a mature age-class distribution, the acquisition helps in the growth of Rayonier’s scale in strong timber markets. However, cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players plus substitutes and exposure to foreign markets pose challenges.”

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RYN opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.