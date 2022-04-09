Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCPUF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

