Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Recruit has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

