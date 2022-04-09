Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Recruit has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.22.
About Recruit (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
