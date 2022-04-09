Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 871,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,171 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,948. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.