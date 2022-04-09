Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) vs. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Critical Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.36% 11.22% 1.10% HBT Financial 33.99% 14.94% 1.41%

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $101.83 million 3.72 $32.95 million $4.52 11.67 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.20 $56.27 million $2.02 9.05

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. It operates a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices in Lafayette and New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

