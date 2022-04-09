Reed’s (REED) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$49.60 million
|-$16.40 million
|-1.60
|Reed’s Competitors
|$5.72 billion
|$412.51 million
|-98.05
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Reed’s Competitors
|215
|759
|1019
|36
|2.43
Reed’s currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 285.75%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-33.07%
|-187.58%
|-67.39%
|Reed’s Competitors
|3.91%
|0.12%
|2.03%
Summary
Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
