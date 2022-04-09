Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

