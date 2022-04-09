Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.61. 437,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,347,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Global Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

