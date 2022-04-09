renDOGE Price Down 1.4% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $405,605.70 and $18,021.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.96 or 0.07565696 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.72 or 0.99890709 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.