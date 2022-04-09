RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $2.83 on Friday. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

