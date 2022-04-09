Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,864 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

