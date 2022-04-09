Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lindsay Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

