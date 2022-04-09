Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.15. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 12,386 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.61.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 184.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%.
Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
