ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

