Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 708,804 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 410,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.