Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 6 5 0 2.33 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $61.68, suggesting a potential upside of 139.91%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.67 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -9.38 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 17.54 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Bilibili on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

