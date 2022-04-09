Reviewing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 9.13% 5.72% 1.62% China Recycling Energy N/A 4.68% 3.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.78 $102.08 million $0.16 30.44 China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 48.64 $4.05 million N/A N/A

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

MultiPlan beats China Recycling Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

