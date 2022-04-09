RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $598.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.76.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $7.96 on Monday, hitting $335.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,297. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
