RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $598.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $7.96 on Monday, hitting $335.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,297. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

