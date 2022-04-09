Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.50) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,750.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.97).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

