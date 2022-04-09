RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$26.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$24.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.83 and a twelve month high of C$26.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

