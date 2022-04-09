Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

