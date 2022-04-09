Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.70 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

