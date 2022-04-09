Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

ED stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

