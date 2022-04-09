Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.