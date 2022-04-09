Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $249.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

