Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. First Command Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.