Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $152.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

