Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of H&R Block worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

