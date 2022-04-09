Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

NYSE RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

