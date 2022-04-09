Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 43,907 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.