Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,734 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.