Robert W. Baird Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $105.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.