Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

