Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.