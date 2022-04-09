Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.54. Roblox has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

