Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.