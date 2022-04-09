ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

