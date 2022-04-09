ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROHM (ROHCY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.