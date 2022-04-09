Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.74. 199,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 35,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Get Roots alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$160.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.