Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $482.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

