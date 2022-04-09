Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 218,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

