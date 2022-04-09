Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

