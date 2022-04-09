Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.84.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

